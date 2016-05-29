Motorcyclist killed in Kershaw County crash

A man has died one day after a motorcycle crash in Elgin.

Kershaw County Coroner David West said 29-year-old Keon Boykin was riding a motorcycle on Whiting Way when he was injured in a crash Friday afternoon. West said Boykin died from his injuries on Saturday.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Boykin was traveling South on Whiting Way when he tried to pass a pickup truck ahead of him. As Boykin was passing, the pickup truck was turning left into a private driveway and collided with the motorcycle. Southern said the motorcycle then caught fire. Boykin was airlifted to a Columbia hospital.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were not injured.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.