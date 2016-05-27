Police: Naked woman arrested after dispute at Huddle House

Camden police say a woman arguing with others at a Huddle House restaurant stripped naked when they tried to arrest her.

According to police, Toni Lashell Bracey, 39, was at the Huddle House on Dekalb Street shortly after midnight after they were called for an unruly customer.

When responding officers arrived, they say Bracey came outside to speak with the Patrolman. She told him about an argument she had with some customers that had been at the restaurant but left before the Officer arrived. When he advised her that there was nothing they could do at that point, Bracey reportedly became irate and curse at the Officer.

The Officer ran her record and discovered that the restaurant had previously requested a no-trespass notice be issued to Bracey. He reported that during the time he spent checking her record in his patrol car, Bracey walked across the roadway to an area near the Camden Recreation Department, and continued to act irate and use foul language.

When the Officer got out of his patrol car to advise her that she had violated the trespass notice, and was going to place her under arrest, but Bracey continued to keep walking away from the Officer, ignoring his commands to stop. The Officer called for the assistance of a superior.

The Patrolman stated in his report that Bracey had stopped near a small creek, keeping that between herself and the Officer, and he asked she come across and walk towards him. At this time she reportedly began yelling, and took her clothes off from the waist down, along with removing her shirt, exposing herself.

When the superior Officer arrived he began speaking to Bracey, crossed the creek himself, and was able to convince her to put her shirt back on. At that time, he was able to place her in handcuffs, but she continued to comply with the officers, sitting down and refusing to get up.

After some convincing, the superior officer was eventually able to get Bracey into the patrol car.

She was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center and booked on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and trespass after notice.

