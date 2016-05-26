Report: Man found other man's boxers, used concrete block on girlfriend's car

Camden Police officers were called to an area motel for a report of a vehicle that had been vandalized.

On arrival, the officers discovered a Chrysler 300 that had four flat tires, broken windshield, broken back window, and scratches and dents on the vehicle.

Reporting officers stated that the suspect, 23-year-old Christopher Dashai Cook, said he arrived at the room he was sharing with his girlfriend at the Mona Lisa Motel, on West Dekalb Street in Camden, and discovered another man's boxer underwear inside the room.

Cook told officers that he became upset, admitting to causing the damage to the car using a concrete block, or "cinder block" as stated in the police report. Though he told officers he shared in paying for the vehicle, it was only registered to his girlfriend, and so officers arrested Cook on charges of Malicious Injury to Personal Property, and booked him into the Kershaw County Detention Center on a temporary hold, and later released after being issued the citation.

