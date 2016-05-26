Deputies: Missing 72-year-old found safe

Sumter County Deputies say help from the public led to the speedy location of an older woman who had been reported missing.

Deputies say 72-year-old Byrne Sumter was last seen Sunday leaving a hotel in the Sumter area.

There was concern for her safety, according to deputies, as she has multiple health issues requiring medication.

The Sheriff's Department says Sumter was found safe.

Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved.