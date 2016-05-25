CPD officer called hard-working, dedicated to law enforcement

The Columbia Police Department is expressing gratitude for the support they are receiving after one of their own was wounded in the line of duty.

Officer Pete Conklin remains in the intensive care unit on Wednesday as he recovers from injuries sustained in Tuesday's accident on Interstate 126.

As he recovers, the community is showing its appreciation for the injured officer.

Conklin has been with the Columbia Police Department for five years. According to records, this was his first job with law enforcement.

In the 24 hours since he was hit, hundreds of well wishes have been sent out on social media. Those who know him say Conklin is a hard-working, dedicated officer who is very involved in the community.

"He is one of Columbia's finest, and my thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family," Richland County Councilman Seth Rose said. "It's really just a reminder of how our first responders, every day, put their lives on the line for our community. I wish Officer Conklin the best and I am keeping him in my thoughts and prayers."

"Something as simple as pulling over to help another vehicle that is broken down and then there's a tragic accident, it just makes you realize how fragile we are and how dangerous our roads can be," Columbia Police Foundation President Tim Goldman said.

The Columbia Police Foundation has set up a GoFundMe page, to help Officer Conklin take care of medical expenses. (mobile link: gofundme.com/268y358)

Officers have been visiting Conklin at the hospital since Tuesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating. We have not yet learned if there will be any charges made against the driver who hit Officer Conklin.

