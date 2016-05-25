Continued warm and sunny through week

High pressure is in charge of the weather the next several days with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, highs near 90°.

Low pressure is expected to develop along the FL/GA/SC coast this weekend. While development is not anticipated for the next couple of days, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for tropical or subtropical development on Friday.

This area of disturbed weather is forecast to move slowly west-northwestward or northwestward and gradually approach the southeastern United States over the weekend because of very weak steering currents.

As of now, this system (if it develops) will likely deliver partly cloudy skies inland and widely scattered showers/isolated storms.



Scattered showers/storms will develop in waves along S.C. beaches and highs in the lower/mid 80s.

