Continued warm and sunny through week

The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru's coast.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru's coast.More >>
Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a...More >>
Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.More >>
Americans say they are increasingly confused and concerned about who can be trusted to tell them the truth about what's happening in Washington these days.More >>
Americans say they are increasingly confused and concerned about who can be trusted to tell them the truth about what's happening in Washington these days.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
A 21-year-old in Barnwell County is facing felony DUI charges after a fatal early morning collision in Barnwell County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A 21-year-old in Barnwell County is facing felony DUI charges after a fatal early morning collision in Barnwell County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The cold weather has returned to the Midlands with a vengeance!More >>
The cold weather has returned to the Midlands with a vengeance!More >>