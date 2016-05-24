CPD officer recovering in ICU after being hit by car on I-126

A Columbia Police Department officer who was seriously injured in a collision Tuesday evening is currently recovering in an intensive care unit following surgery.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Officer Pete Conklin was hit by a 2014 Honda Civic driven by a Columbia man.

According to CPD, Conklin was seriously injured in the collision near the Broad River Bridge on Interstate 126 and taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention. Conklin, a 5-year veteran for the CPD, sustained multiple injuries including wounds to his arm, which were considered the most serious of his injuries.

Highway Patrol officials say Conklin was helping a driver involved in a two-car collision when he was hit.

The incident forced law enforcement to divert traffic off the interstate to Greystone Boulevard. Lanes on I-126 re-opened late Tuesday night.

Officers say Conklin was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. The driver also was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

