Small fire reported at Columbia's Aspyre apartments

Columbia Fire crews at the Aspyre apartments (courtesy @DrinkingTicket on Twitter)

Columbia Fire responded to a reported fire on the fourth floor of the Aspyre at Assembly Station apartments Tuesday afternoon.

Fire sources say the fire was small and contained to the fourth floor of one section of the building.

They are working to locate the source of the fire, and report that no one was injured.

Columbia Fire responded quickly to the call, and dispatched nine trucks to the apartments, located on Whaley Street near Assembly Street in downtown Columbia.

The 400 unit apartment complex opened in 2009 caters almost exclusively to University of South Carolina students.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.