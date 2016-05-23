Starbucks headed to Killian's Crossing

Joining Kroger Marketplace, McDonald's, Chick-Fil-A, Panda Express, and others: a proposed new Starbucks with drive-through service, along with a new Mattress Firm store.

Development took off at the long-delayed Killian's Crossing project site more than one year ago with the construction of their first tenant, a McDonald's restaurant, and has recently built more buzz with the much-anticipated openings of Chick-Fil-A, Panda Express, and Applebee's restaurants, in addition to the recent groundbreaking for a Kroger Marketplace grocery store.

This new building, proposed for the lot just west of McDonald's, has initial design specs of 6,072 finished square feet, with 3,884 square feet of the proposed design going to Mattress Firm, and 1,908 square feet to be used for a Starbucks cafe.

Along with the expected interior footprint, this will be the first Starbucks on the I-77 corridor north of downtown Columbia, and will include a drive-through window.

That's sure to increase anticipated traffic transient from the interstate at Killian Road and heading for the Killian's Crossing development.

We've reached out to the commercial developers for Killian's Crossing, Collier's International, and in response, Craig Waites, Jr., Collier's VP & Director of Commercial Brokerage for Columbia tells us they anticipate the final sale of the property to close in approximately 45 days.

Once the sale of the parcel has closed, we'll circle back with Waites for additional details on this new development.

