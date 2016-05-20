Former SC Chief Justice found after being reported missing - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Former SC Chief Justice found after being reported missing

Former SC Chief Justice Ernest Finney, Jr. (provided) Former SC Chief Justice Ernest Finney, Jr. (provided)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says former South Carolina Chief Justice Ernest A. Finney, Jr. was reported missing Friday.

Finney was found in Bishopville by local law enforcement, and was reported to be okay.

