Midlands Walmart stores offer new curbside pickup

Imagine grocery shopping without ever getting your of your car, or spending any extra money.

A new way to shop for groceries has made its way to the Midlands.

Thursday morning four local Walmart grocery stores launched their new online pickup service making shopping more convenient.

“I am so busy, I am so busy. We take in stray dogs, we take in stray people," said Walmart shopper Melodie Griffin. "I stay very busy so the thought of being able to shop at home and then pick it up at the store is a great idea.”

Midlands customers who took advantage of the new service say they will continue to shop this way because it helps organize their schedule.

"I have two children, a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old. So instead of having to load them up, get them out and then walk around the store, especially the 1-year-old who gets very impatient, this is very convenient,” said Samantha Miller, another Walmart shopper.

Staff members say the first day of the service was successful, with more than 30 orders delivered to customers' cars at the Lexington Walmart off Sunset Blvd.

"It's a new service and we have seen the growth over the past year, and we definitely in the Lexington/Columbia area really see the impacts on it already by the first day of orders” said James White, Assistant Manager at the Walmart location.

White also said the free service is a part of their efforts to change the image of the largest grocer in the U.S.

“A lot of people look at Walmart like, 'poor service, long lines.' We are trying to change that whole image of Walmart. We are looking at fast service,

friendly people, A+ service and that’s what we’re going towards,” said White.

In order to participate, head to Walmart.com/grocery. The minimum spending is $30 per order to participate in the service.

After placing the order, pickup service is from 8 am - 8pm every day. Right now there are only 200 out of the 5000 Walmart locations that are launching this service.

In the Midlands those include:

Walmart in Lexington, at 5556 Sunset Blvd and 1780 S Lake Drive.

And two Columbia locations: 10060 Two Notch Road and 1326 Bush River Road.

