Police: Man choked, hit pregnant woman with metal chair

The Columbia Police Department says an argument led to a pregnant woman being choked and hit with a metal folding chair.

According to CPD, 38-year-old Travers Anderson of Columbia has been charged with Second Degree Domestic Violence following an argument on Thursday, May 5th, at a Patterson Road home.

The report states that during the argument, Anderson allegedly choked the victim, then threatened her with a weapon, and struck her with a metal folding chair. The woman refused to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Anderson on May 10th and transported him to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking.

