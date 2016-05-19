Police: Man choked, hit pregnant woman with metal chair

April the giraffe and her mate, Oliver, are expecting a leggy baby giraffe - known as a calf.More >>
28-year-old Alex Deaton was taken into custody after a high speed chase ended in a crash on I-70.More >>
The dentist allegedly told the family the dental procedure their daughter underwent was normal and necessary.More >>
The retired judge who presided over the Casey Anthony case six years ago thinks she killed her daughter Caylee, but doesn't buy any of the theories put forth in the trial.More >>
A Louisville boy who turns 5 this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world. And maybe, with any luck, he'll help heal our nation's great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.More >>
The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified the man who police said fled a checkpoint Tuesday night and drowned in a nearby pond.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is using newly-acquired surveillance cameras to catch people dumping debris illegally on city property.More >>
An Upstate woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to involvement in a drunk driving crash that injured a pregnant victim and killed her unborn child.More >>
Firefighters in Berkeley County are on the scene of a fully-involved house fire Thursday morning, according to officials.More >>
The Newberry County Sheriff's Office arrested a mother and her teenage son following a pursuit involving deputies Sunday night.More >>
At his confirmation hearings, the attorney general denied he had communications with the Russians as part of Trump’s campaign.More >>
The company said it is making the moves to "reallocate resources to align more closely with its strategic goals."More >>
On Thursday, thousands of residents in the Carolinas were still without power after storms ripped through the area on Wednesday.More >>
Dr. Ben Carson, a Detroit native, rose from poor surroundings to become director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins at age 33.More >>
