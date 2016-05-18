Two arrested for assault after victim beaten with bat in Five Points

A bar fight between four men sent two of them to the hospital, and two to the county detention center Monday night.

Columbia Police say they were called to the 2000 block of Greene Street at approximately 11:30PM, Monday, May 16th, where they found two 20-year-old men outside Pavlov's bar, including one who had severe head injuries.

Responding officers notified Emergency Medical Services, who transported both victims to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. One of the two was treated and released, but the more seriously injured person remains hospitalized.

According to witness reports, the seriously injured victim was arguing with at least two people inside Pavlov's bar, when the argument carried outside. The victim reportedly attempted to walk away from the argument, but witnesses say the two suspects used a baseball bat to hit the man repeatedly. As the second victim interjected trying to break up the fight, according to witness reports, he also was injured in the fracas.

Witnesses say two men drove away from the altercation in an SUV, and the witnesses were able to provide a vehicle description and tag to officers, who immediately issued a be-on-the-lookout call on police radio.

Patrol officers later spotted the SUV, and initiated a stop just before 1:00AM Tuesday the 17th, near the intersection of Bluff Road and Bates Road.

23-year-old Frankie McDonald, and 17-year-old Damon Wells were detained by the patrol officer and questioned by CPD investigators.

Both were charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Battery by Mob, and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and both appeared Wednesday morning in Bond court, where a judge set a $50,000 bond for each.