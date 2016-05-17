Dashcam catches meteor fireball over Maine

This spectacular sight was captured in Portland, Maine on a police car's dash camera Tuesday.

A police sergeant was on patrol early Tuesday morning in Portland, when the camera recorded a bright and burning mass hurtling through the sky.

The American Meteor Society say it received 240 reports of a sonic boom along with sightings, from people living all along the east coast, from New Jersey all the way to Quebec, Canada.

The society says it believes it was a fireball, likely debris from a meteor hitting the earth's atmosphere.

They say several thousand similar objects fall into the earth's atmosphere each day, but we usually don't see them fall, because it usually happens during daylight hours, or over uninhabited areas.

Copyright 2016, WIS TV, CNN. All Rights Reserved.