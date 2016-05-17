Coroner: Lexington man killed in Clarendon County hit-and-run last week

The Clarendon County Coroner has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run in Clarendon County on Friday, May 13th.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation into a hit-and-run that happened between 11:00 p.m. Thursday, and 12:20 a.m. Friday, May 13, on Highway 301 near the Clarendon County EMS station in New Zion.

The Clarendon County Coroner says the man who died was 47-year-old Carey Randolph McCracken of Lexington. He died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Investigators do not have a description of the vehicle involved, or the driver.

If you can provide any information at all that could help investigators, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call: 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

Text: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

Visit: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

However you choose to reach out, your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.