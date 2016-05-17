US DOJ, No. Charleston PD moves forward with department review

A still from the dashcam footage from former NCPD officer Michael Slager as he approached Walter Scott's vehicle on April 4, 2015. (Source: NCPD)

Tuesday morning the US Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) launched an independent review of the North Charleston Police Department, as one of the department's former cops faces state and federal charges in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist.

The review is in response to requests made by city officials and the police department asking that the COPS Office provide technical assistance on managing critical incidents, enhancing their community policing strategy and increasing their community engagement efforts. The COPS Office will work with the North Charleston Police Department to develop a report that specifically identifies ways to improve the understanding and trust between local law enforcement and the community at-large and other issues that may surface during the assessment phase.

“After consultation with our counterparts in the Department of Justice, we determined that North Charleston was an appropriate candidate for the collaborative reform process,” said Chief Noble Wray. “Being open to an independent and objective assessment, no matter the results, shows a level of leadership and commitment that we seek from our partners in collaborative reform. The leaders of North Charleston have shown that commitment.”

Chief Noble Wray of the COPS Office’s Policing Practices and Accountability Initiative and U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina Bill Nettles, were joined by the mayor and police chief of North Charleston to announce the launch of the collaborative reform process.

U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles stated that "key here is that North Charleston is opening its department to review, and that the people of North Charleston have the opportunity to participate in this review process through community forums and interviews. At the end of the review, we will have a record that the City can use in addressing its policies and practices. This kind of process - combining policing expertise with citizen input - is critical in the 21st Century."

The initiative is designed to provide technical assistance to agencies facing significant law enforcement-related issues. Using subject matter experts, interviews and direct observations, as well as conducting extensive research and analysis, the COPS Office assists law enforcement agencies in enhancing and improving their policies and procedures, operating systems and professional culture.

Following the assessment, the Justice Department will issue a public report detailing the findings of the assessment, along with specific recommendations for improvement. The COPS Office will assess progress made in implementing those recommendations over an 18-month period following the initial assessment. Complete suggestions and reforms proposed by the COPS program will not be implemented until 2019.

Investigators say former North Charleston cop Michael Slager shot and killed Walter Scott, who was fleeing from his vehicle during a traffic stop on Remount Road in North Charleston.

Slager faces a state murder charge, as well as federal charges including violating Walter Scott's civil rights, using a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and obstruction of justice. He was arraigned on the federal charges last week.

Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved.