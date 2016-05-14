Shooting in Northeast sends one to hospital

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting of man Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood off Decker Blvd. in northeast Richland County.

According to deputies, they were called for shots fired in the 7400 block of Hunt Club Road at approximately 6 p.m.

RELATED: See photos of the Midlands Most Wanted.

When deputies arrived at the location they found a man had been shot in the lower body. That person was transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital for medical treatment and the condition of the shooting victim has not been released

The exact location of the shooting is unclear as the property where the victim was found has two businesses with a shared parking area.

Deputies say the victim is "extremely uncooperative."

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.