Community rallies in honor of slain Columbia teenager

The family of a Columbia teenager who was murdered last year say they're not giving up in spreading their message about Najeer Buggs.

They also say they are not giving up in bringing his killer to justice.

Saturday dozens gathered in Lorick Park in Columbia to rally for justice and a celebration of life for 14-year-old Najeer Buggs.

Buggs was shot in July 2015 on Grand Street as he walked home from playing basketball.

As of Saturday there have still been no arrests made in the shooting.

The family of Buggs continues calling for his killers to turn themselves in, and for anyone with information to come forward. "So that this won't happen to nobody else, no mother in this world should ever have to feel this pain, never,” said Lawanda Buggs, Mother of Najeer.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said they're not giving up. The case is still open and they are actively investigating.

He joined the family in the park to help support them through this rough time.

"We want to celebrate life along with them. This is very encouraging to me because of the community” said Holbrook.

