Veteran broadcasters look back on careers in radio & TV

Veteran broadcasters spoke together at the Currell College on the University of South Carolina campus Saturday afternoon.

The group included WIS’ Joe Pinner, longtime host of the Mr. Knozit children’s show and current broadcaster at WIS.

Pinner joined members of the SLOBS, known as Some Legendary Old Broadcasters, to share stories about the start of their careers in radio and TV.

Pinner said after being asked to look back on his career, it's one that he still enjoys and it’s one that gives back to him every day.

"As I say it has been a blessing, 53 years at WIS and starting in radio in 1950 when television was just starting," Pinner said. "To have talked for so long probably has been not a blessing to others but has been for me. I thank the maker for giving me this love of people and the return that I have seen from the people over the years and continue to."

Following the panel, the group took a tour of the On Air South Carolina exhibit at the McKissick Museum, which features items from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association Archives.

The exhibit was built to preserve radio and television history in South Carolina, and a number of old WIS TV items can be seen among the pieces donated to tell the story of television and radio history in South Carolina.

