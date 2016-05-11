Slager faces federal Civil Rights charges in Walter Scott shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A former South Carolina police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist who was running away now faces federal civil rights charges.



An indictment unsealed Wednesday shows that Michael Slager is charged with violating Walter Scott's civil rights. He's also charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful use of a weapon during the commission of a crime.



Slager faces state murder charges in the April 2015 shooting of Scott after a traffic stop in North Charleston and is scheduled for trial in October. Prosecutors have asked that the trial be held before or after the trial of the man accused of shooting nine people to death at a black church in Charleston last summer.



Last fall, North Charleston approved a $6.5 million civil settlement with Scott's family.

