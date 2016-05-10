Suspect sought in string of burglaries

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in identifying a man suspected in a string of burglaries in the same Two Notch Road strip mall.

Deputies say the man is suspected of breaking into three different businesses in a strip mall at 7304 Two Notch Road in Columbia, from April 15th through May 6th.

First suspected of breaking into an alterations business on April 15th, the suspect allegedly broke into Jackie's Alterations for a second time on April 24th, and stealing a total of approximately $400 from the business in those two burglaries.

Then on May 6th, the man is suspected of breaking in to a window tinting business called Royal Image, by prying the front door open, though nothing was stolen. The suspect then moved on to the front door of The Clock Doctor, kicking in the front door, and stealing approximately $300 in cash.

He was captured on surveillance video, and the public is asked to help in identifying the man.

If you have any information about the identity of this burglary suspect, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637) Visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

