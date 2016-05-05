White House announces sentence commutations for 58 convicts

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Obama administration has announced sentence commutations for 58 federal convicts, including 18 who are serving life sentences.



The announcement Thursday is part of an effort to reduce long prison sentences for certain federal drug offenders.



Deputy Attorney General Sally Quillian Yates says the prisoners have been "granted a second chance to lead productive and law-abiding lives."

