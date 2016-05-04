Feds: NC's House Bill 2 violates Civil Rights Act

The Justice Department notified North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory that House Bill 2, which prohibits discrimination protections from being extended to gay and transgender people, violates the federal Civil Rights Act.

In a letter to McCrory, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta said the law violates Title IX of the Act, and must confirm by Monday, May 9th that the state will not implement the law called House Bill 2, commonly known as HB2.

"Specifically, the State is engaging in a patter or practice of discrimination against transgender state employees and both you, in your official capacity, and the State are engaging in a patter or practice of resistance to the full enjoyment of Title VII rights by transgender employees of public agencies.

Violation of the Act could mean North Carolina could lose hundreds of millions of dollars in federal school funding.

In addition, Article VI of the U.S. Constitution, known commonly as "The Supremacy Clause," establishes the federal constitution as the law of the land, and that federal law take precedence over state law and state-established constitution.

In this case, North Carolina's House Bill 2 has been judged to violate constitutional law under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Read more at WRAL.com.

Copyright 2016, WIS TV, WRAL.com, and The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.