Columbia gymnast working on life-long dream of heading to the Olympics

A Midlands gymnast is working on his dream toward of heading to the 2016 Summer Olympics.

It’s an opportunity only a few gymnasts in the United States will ever achieve.

Anthony McCallum, a 19-year-old Columbia native, has been an elite gymnast since the age of five.

McCallum says while the journey has included major sacrifices in his life, he's continued to pursue his dreams of becoming an Olympian, hoping this could be the year he makes it.

"Every gymnast dreams of going to the Olympics so that would just be amazing," said McCallum. "I'm not even sure, that would be surreal and I do have an opportunity to do it this year, but I'm also a young gymnast so I can do it in the next four years but it's just exciting to know I have some opportunities to do it.”

McCallum is the NCAA National Champion in Vault, the first to earn this award in 13 years at the University of Michigan.

The U.S. Olympic trials will take place in June.

Only five male gymnasts will make it to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

