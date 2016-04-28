Bridge replacement to temporarily close road in Richland Co.

A structurally deficient bridge in Richland County will be replaced by SC DOT soon, prompting a two month road closure.

A bridge on Fulmer Road in Blythewood will be replaced, after being judged to be structurally deficient.

Stating May 2nd, traffic for Fulmer Road will be detoured along Wilson Blvd. and Turkey Farm Rd., and construction is expected to last until mid-July.

SC DOT says that, barring any unforeseen delays, the project should be completed and reopened to traffic by July 15th.

