Lake Shore Apartment fire victims getting some help, but need donations

Some of the 33 residents who lost their homes in a weekend apartment fire in Columbia are receiving some assistance from their complex management.

We received a message Tuesday from the Community Manager at the Garners Ferry Rd. Lake Shore Apartments complex, and she had some good news to share.

Tiffany Maddox tells WIS 10 that the complex had fifteen unoccupied units, and that those are now being prepared for some of the impacted residents, who will be able to make the move into on Saturday, May 3rd.

Along with these accommodations, Maddox tells us the management team there is collecting items for everyone affected by the fire.

Since so much was lost, all the residents will be moving into these apartments with little to no belongings, so donations of all everyday life items are needed:

Furniture of all kinds

Clothes of all sizes, for men, women, and children

Lightly worn shoes

Couches

Beds

Pillows

Linens

Towels

Pots, pans, dishes, silverware, and everything else used in kitchens

Basically, every necessity, since all these folks are starting all over.

The donations can be brought to the management office at Lake Shore Apartments, at 7645 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209.

