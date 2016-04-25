Midlands high school students pay it forward working at children's home

About 50 Midlands high school students recently volunteered at a local children's home as a part of their community service projects.

Lyndsey Rogers Livingston tells WIS 10 that approximately 50 student-athletes from Dutch Fork High School's Lacrosse teams volunteered their Saturday at Epworth Children's Home in Columbia, as a part of their commitment to community service.

The teams did landscaping work around the Epworth grounds, to help spruce up the area for the children housed there.

Dutch Fork's Lacrosse team has an annual Raise Craze Fundraiser to fund their own program, and the team volunteers their time like this as a way to pay it forward in the community.

The team also worked earlier this year on a fundraising project for a fellow student whose family lost everything in a house fire. Those efforts raised more than $1,200 for that student's family.

