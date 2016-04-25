44th Annual Governor's Cup coming up

The Governor's Cup Road Race, one of the area's oldest running events, is open for registration for its 44th annual affair.



In addition to a dramatic course change and race distance adjustments, the event has moved to the spring in order to avoid football season and having to compete with a large number of fall events.

This year the race will take place on the Saturday following Mother's Day, joining several other Midlands late-winter/early-spring long distance races.

Previously the mainly out-and-back course took runners from the State House east through residential rolling neighborhoods before returning through Five Points and finishing on the University of South Carolina campus. The much-maligned final-mile ascent up Blossom Street will be eliminated as the finish line moves to in front of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The Governor’s Cup courses were designed to pass many of the notable sites and attractions in the Greater Columbia area. The first three miles of the courses for the half-marathon and 5- kilometer races are identical, and they touch Columbia’s historic Main Street, South Carolina State House, Woodrow Wilson Family Home, Township Auditorium, Robert Mills House/Gardens, Hampton-Preston House/Gardens, Siebels House/Gardens, Mann-Simons Cottage, South Carolina Governor’s Mansion, and The Vista.

The half-marathon course ties Columbia to its sister cities on the west side of the Congaree River, and it passes the South Carolina State Museum, EdVenture, Gervais Street Bridge, West Columbia and Cayce, Guignard Brick Works, Blossom Street Bridge, USC’s Greek Village, USC’s Strom Thurmond Fitness and Wellness Center, Shandon Neighborhood, Five Points, USC’s Horseshoe, South Carolina Capital Complex, and Greater Columbia Convention Center.

Also, the new Governor’s Cup Main Street Mile will start near the corner of Main and Laurel Streets, head south on Main to a turn-around at Lady Street, and return to finish near the start.

Lexington Medical Center, the title sponsor for the Governor's Cup, has extended its relationship through 2018 and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina is serving as sponsor for the 2016 race.



“We have always enjoyed not only partnering with the Sports Council, but we appreciate all they do for our community as a whole,” said Rick Noble, co-director of the Governor's Cup. “We want to align the Governor's Cup with the Sports Council's goal of making Columbia a sports and tourism destination.”



You can visit www.governorscupsc.org to register and acquire more information and news leading up to May 14th.



Copyright 2016, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved