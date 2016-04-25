New truck stop under construction on Bluff at So. Beltline

Love's Travel Stops has broken ground on a new truck stop at the intersection of Bluff Road and South Beltline Blvd. in southeast Columbia.

Clearing of trees on the property recently started, and once completed, will accommodate a 12,000 square foot building, 104 truck parking spaces, and new McDonald's and Chester's Chicken restaurants.

Kealey Dorian, Communications Specialist for Love's Travel Stops, tells WIS 10 that the facility will be similar to the familiar Love's convenience stores around the country, with all expected amenities including snacks, coffee, and travel-related merchandise, in addition to tools and products long-distance travelers might be in need of, like GPS units and small appliances for tractor trailer drivers.

The property will also host a tire service center, Love's Truck Tire Care, where professional drivers can get tire service and minor mechanical repair.

The intersection of Bluff and So. Beltline already plays host to a Pitt Stop truck stop, with a Burger King restaurant inside, built in 1997, as well as acts as the only entrance to the Heathwood Hall Episcopal School.

Dorian tells us the Headmaster of Heathwood Hall has spoken with the Love's VP of Real Estate, to address concerns of potential increased traffic related to the Travel Stop and the school. The company believes that since the majority of customer traffic will enter and exit I-77 a few hundred yards from the store, it will not bear significant impact on the School's traffic flows.

The new facility is expected to employ 60-70 people, and should be completed around year's end.

They tell us that each facility is designed individually, and this new location could be similar in appearance to their newly opened Canaan, New York facility pictured.