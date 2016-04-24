Fireflies drop finale against Greenville, 5-1

The Fireflies had their four-game win streak snapped on Sunday, falling to Greenville, 5-1, at Fluor Field. Vinny Siena recorded two more singles, though, and went 9-for-16 at the plate during the four-game series against the Drive. The Woodbridge, Connecticut, product has reached base safely in all 18 games this season. In all of professional baseball, only Joe Mauer — the Minnesota Twins MVP first-baseman — has a longer streak to start the 2016 season (19 games).

Greenville scored three runs in the first two innings off of starter Joe Shaw (L, 2-1). Josh Ockimey and Tate Matheny picked up the RBIs. Shaw battled back and tossed scoreless third and fourth innings.

The Fireflies scored their lone run of the night in the top of the third. Milton Ramos drilled a line drive off the top of center field wall and pulled into second base with his first double of the season. The next batter, Tucker Tharp, dropped a base hit down the right-field line to plate the shortstop.

The home team extended its lead to 4-1 in the sixth, and then added one more in the seventh to increase the lead to four runs.

Columbia had erased deficits in the ninth inning twice over the last three days, but the bats went down quietly in the final frame on Sunday.

After the off-day on Monday, the Fireflies return to action on Tuesday night against the Lexington Legends at 7:05 p.m. back at Spirit Communications Park. Manager Jose Leger hands the ball off to Chase Ingram (2-1, 2.81) to make his fourth start of the year.

You can listen to the action on WGCV 620 AM and 105.1 FM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app, starting at 7:00 p.m.

