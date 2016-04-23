Lexington residents celebrate Earth Day

More than a billion people are taking part in Earth day celebrations around the world, including in our own backyard.

Hundreds turned out for a Green is Clean event in Lexington Saturday afternoon, that included a compost sale to help people build their gardens.

Event organizers say it wasn't to raise money but to raise awareness about celebrating the Earth.

"Earth day was yesterday for the world and there is about 193 countries that observe it and so we are doing our part to recycle and beautify the Earth and

help residents do the same” said Rick Vandergeest, Lexington County Recycling Coordinator.

Earth day is the largest annual environmental event, marked by special events around the world and around the country.



