CPD: Bank robbery suspect left scene in a cab

The Columbia Police Department have arrested a man suspected of attempting to rob a Five Points bank Monday afternoon, and leaving the bank in a taxi.

CPD spokesperson Officer Jennifer Timmons says Sammie B. Greene, 54, allegedly presented a note demanding money to a teller at the Bank of America branch located at 2111 Devine Street at approximately 4:30pm Monday.

The teller complied with the demand, and Green then exited the bank without injuring anyone. He then left the bank in a taxi cab.

Officers arrested Greene inside an apartment on Allen Benedict Court soon after the robbery and recovered the stolen money.

He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Monday afternoon on charges of entering a bank with intent to steal.

