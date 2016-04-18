W. Columbia, Lexington firefighters to conduct "Fill The Boot" campaign for MDA

The Lexington County Fire Service, along with firefighters with the West Columbia Fire Department, are planning a "Fill The Boot" fund raising campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters from the departments will be at a number of intersections April 28th to April 30th, with donations being collected from 4pm to 7pm on the 28th and 29th, and from Noon to 3pm on the 30th.

During the days of the fundraiser, drivers will see firefighters at the following locations around Lexington County:

• Four-way intersection of Pine Street and Ramblin Road

• Pine & Main streets

• Shumpert's IGA

• Juniper Springs & Two Notch roads

• Gilbert IGA

• West Columbia WalMart

• Four-way intersection at Oak Drive and Mineral Springs Road.

• Columbia Avenue & West Main Street

• Intersection of Amicks Ferry Road and Highway 76.

• Intersection South Lake Drive and Knoll Station Drive at Food Lion

• Intersection of Church Street and East 1st Street

For more than six decades, firefighters have stood on the front lines to fuel MDA’s mission to free individuals – and their families who love them – from the difficulties of living with muscular dystrophy and other related life-threatening diseases that take away people’s ability to walk, move, smile, talk and even breath.

Funds raised through the 2016 Lexington County Fill the Boot Drive empowers families with life-enhancing resources and support, including state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at MUSC in Charleston.

These funds also help give local kids suffering from the disease the opportunity to experience the best week of the year at the MDA summer camp, free of charge, at Camp Pleasant Ridge and Camp Twin Lakes.