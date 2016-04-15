Registered sex offender cited for allegedly following USC student on campus

A man that is a registered sex offender was caught following a female student on the University of South Carolina campus Thursday.

University Police say 40-year-old Edwin Davis was arrested near the intersection of Pickens and Senate Streets Thursday afternoon.

The report states that a female student was followed by Davis, from the USC Horseshoe on Sumter Street to her parked vehicle near the intersection of Pickens and Senate. When she got into her vehicle, she phoned USC Police.

When they arrived at her location, they found Davis walking out of nearby bushes.

The USC Police Department placed Davis under arrest for Breach of Peace, and report that he was also trespassing on University property, so he is prohibited from being on the USC campus.

USC PD says Davis has been issued these charges, and is no longer wanted for arrest. However, if he is seen on campus, students and staff are asked to contact the Department immediately by either dialing 911 or using the RAVE Guardian Safety App.

