CPD investigating Cody Street shooting

The Columbia Police Department are investigating a shooting near the 1500 block of Cody Street on Friday.

Details of the incident are limited at this time, but officers were called to the area just before noon Friday and found one female with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to an area hospital for treatment, while investigators work to gather information about the shooting suspect and motive.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637) E Mail: Visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Any way you chose to provide information, your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

