Loaded .45 confiscated at Columbia Airport checkpoint

The TSA found a loaded .45 caliber handgun in someone's carry-on bag Thursday afternoon in Columbia's airport.

The gun was discovered at approximately 1:30PM Thursday while a passenger was making his way through the TSA security checkpoint. TSA officers immediately alerted Airport Police, who issued a citation to the passenger, and the gun was confiscated.

On top of criminal charges, passengers bringing firearms into the security checkpoint are subject to a civil penalty from TSA as well, in the form of a fine of up to a maximum of $7,500.

The TSA tell us that the passenger meant no ill will, and says he forgot the gun was in his bag before arriving at the airport.

Just a reminder for everyone, passengers are permitted to transport firearms only in checked baggage, in a proper carrying case, unloaded, and declaration made to the carrying airline.

"Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the airport," said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson covering Columbia Metropolitan Airport. "Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport, to make sure there are no prohibited or illegal items in your bags."

Howell tells us this is the second firearm found at the security checkpoint at CAE so far this year, and TSA officers confiscated a total of 11 at the airport last year.

