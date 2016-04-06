Janet Jackson tour on hold: 'I have to rest up; doctor's orders'

Janet Jackson's Unbreakable tour has been put on hold, again.

The singer posted a message on her Twitter account Wednesday saying, "My husband I are planning our family so I am going to have to delay the tour....I have to rest up, doctor's orders. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can."

The second leg of Jackson's tour began in August of 2015, and an original Columbia date of March 6th, 2016 was delayed.

Janet, who's tour was rescheduled to perform in Columbia at the Colonial Life Arena on August 9, stopped short of saying she was pregnant.

Back in December the five-time Grammy award winner had to cancel the North American leg of her tour so she could have surgery. Though the tour dates were rescheduled, the type of surgery she was having was never disclosed.

After contacting the Colonial Life Arena for information on the tour for current ticket holders locally, Arena officials provided WIS 10 with this statement:

Following Janet's recent announcement, further details regarding the Unbreakable World Tour will be forthcoming. Fans should stay tuned to http://JanetJackson.com and http://LiveNation.com for the latest updates regarding the tour.

