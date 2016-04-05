Church creates plans to permanently clean up cemetery with veterans’ graves

A cemetery in Batesburg-Leesville that has fallen into disarray time after time could now be on its way to being cleaned up permanently.

The cemetery, which sits off of Howard Street, has hundreds of graves, including several belonging to military veterans.

Many times, volunteers have stepped up to clean the cemetery only to have it overtaken by the woods.

The property itself belongs to Olive Branch Baptist Church, who has been talking with the town for weeks to come up with a solution to this problem.

Church leaders have now approved giving $1,000 to fund two spray treatments and they’re hoping it kills kudzu vines and other plants that have been causing so much trouble.

“Our church is committed to get this process followed through and committed to do what it takes to get this where it needs to be,” said Rodrick Edmond.

Although the church leaders have approved the new plan, the members of the church still need to vote on it.

They’re also looking to get more community cleanups organized to improve the cemetery even more.

