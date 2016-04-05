Boil water advisory issued for parts of Columbia

The City of Columbia issued a boil water advisory for residents in the following areas:

Bitternut Drive, Pinefield Drive, Shagbark Avenue, Ragsdale Drive, Kildare Drive, Carlow Drive, Pointer Drive, Quail Hills Drive, Moone Cross Drive, and Kingnut Drive.

The city's water works reported they had to cut into a six inch water main that serves the affected streets, posing a possible bacterial contamination risk.

Water customers in the listed areas are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, any residents near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

The City is currently working to correct the problem, and will alert residents when the boil water advisory is lifted.