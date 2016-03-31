City of Columbia preparing for threat of severe weather

City official say crews were out early clearing out drains in areas prone to flooding. (SOURCE: WISTV)

Meteorologists weren’t the only ones watching the skies on Thursday, public works crews around Columbia were also getting ready for the threat of heavy rain.

City official say crews were out early clearing out drains in areas prone to flooding. That includes Five Points.

Workers were also monitoring tree trimming to keep power lines clear in the event the wind picks up.

"We monitor the weather all along. You never know when a system is going to break up and ya know is it going to split us? Is it going to go south of us? So we will just continue to monitor it through the evening and we have several staff members that monitor it on an hourly basis,” said Columbia Public Works director Robert Anderson.

Public Works officials say they're also ready to put up barricades on some roads in Columbia if they become flooded.

