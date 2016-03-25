Fireflies close downtown location, move towards stadium

Baseball is right around the corner for Columbia's new minor league team.

Friday, the Columbia Fireflies closed their Gervais Street store location to start moving to their new home off Bull Street. It was the last day for fans to purchase their team colors at the downtown location as the team gets ready for their home-opener next month.

The team merchandise manager says the energy leading up to the big game has been right on track.

"It’s been great," said Matthew Strader, Fireflies merchandise manager. "People have been coming in trying to gear up for that first game, whether it's season ticket holders, tourists or people just stopping by. They like the name. They like colors, so they just want to gear up."

Purchase Fireflies gear online until they re-open at their new location next to Spirit Communications Park. Opening is expect to happen within a week, and the Fireflies first game is April 14.

