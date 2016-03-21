Lexington Medical Center Heart & Sole Women's Five Miler

WIS is proud to be a partner of the Lexington Medical Center Heart and Sole Women's Five Miler for another year.

The event is Saturday April 22, 2017.

WIS has been a partner with the Heart and Sole Women's Five Miler for 16 years.

CLICK HERE FOR LEXINGTON MEDICAL CENTER'S FIVE MILER TRAINING PLAN

It is South Carolina’s premier women’s-only road race and walk. Established in 2002, the event attracts women of all ages and athletic abilities. From elite female runners to women participating in their first formal walk, the Heart & Sole Five Miler embraces them all.



An event established by women and for women, the Heart & Sole Women’s Five Miler calls attention to the number one killer of women— heart disease. At its health and wellness expo, the Heart & Sole event offers blood pressure checks, health screenings and information on healthy living to help women protect themselves from this deadly disease.

Upon crossing the finish line, participants are greeted by WIS staff and other volunteers, handing them a medal and a rose. All participants get a chocolate-covered strawberry and have a chance to win door prizes after the race.

Although men cannot participate in the run, they are welcome to volunteer or cheer on the ladies as they run through downtown Columbia. The race begins and ends at Finlay Park.

Click here for more information. Would you our your group like to volunteer? Click here.

