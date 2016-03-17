Multiple agencies make quick work of large woods fire

Kershaw County Fire Services called in the help of Columbia Fire and Blaney Fire to work on what was described as a large woods fire early Thursday afternoon.

By the time our WIS 10 crews arrived at the Primrose Lane location in Elgin, the fire crews had done their work extinguishing the flames, but photos shared that were taken earlier show a vehicle may have been lost to the fire, and a fairly large area was burned.

No word yet on any estimated financial loss from this fire.

