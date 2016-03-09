Viral video: Lab meets tiny baby rabbit

Everyone's enjoying our spring-like weather here in South Carolina, you've got to see this adorable video that's gone viral online.

We'll admit it's hard not to feel a little worried for the smaller of the friendly duo, who seems a little too unfettered by the enormous size of his companion. But the Labrador plays patiently, kindly and gently with the rabbit, warming our hearts.

Filmed by photographer David Jackson in early March, the clip of the two playing, which has since gone viral on YouTube with over 100,000 views, is captioned with the following: "Meg, meet your new friend — Little John Stamos. This is what happens when a Yellow Lab meets a wild baby bunny..."

Mobile viewers can watch on this link: http://bit.ly/24QwTRc

