Community Builder: Local businessman dedicates time to service members

For those who serve our country, the USO military lounge is a place of comfort within the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

“You would be surprised by just the people that come up that have been traveling. They just aren’t happy or are having a tough time and just being able to offer them that Coke or that popcorn really makes a difference” said Megan Lyons, USO Center Supervisor.

Nearly 100,000 soldiers pass through its doors each year.

“That’s a lot of service members that we are helping stay connected to their family, home and country” said Katie Kennedy, Program Manager at USO South Carolina.

The center was made possible in large part thanks to a local businessman and his hard work and time that he dedicates to the center.

“The project could be at 2 in the afternoon or 2 in the morning, it doesn’t matter” Kennedy said. “Donnie shows up to help us.”

Day in and day out, Donnie Moore with Moore Quality Builders shares his passion for giving back.

“So once we close, Donnie comes in and he will clean our floors or he will lay new floors. He will paint the walls or whatever we need” said Kennedy.

His hard work goes beyond this center. Moore has helped to build and renovate projects at McCrady Training Center and McEntire Joint National Guard base. Most recently he helped finish the Fallen Hero Memorial at Camp McCrady.

“When I got around the military guys and saw the need for it, it was an easy decision to get involved and do whatever we can” said Moore.

Five years later, that would be returned to the man who the USO says helps make this center possible: Staff and family members close to Moore said he pours his heart and soul into the USO. It’s why they nominated Moore as a WIS and Mungo Homes Community Builder.

Moore will receive a $1,000 check from the Michael J. Mungo Foundation to donate to the charity of his choice.

“I’ll keep doing everything that I do, whenever they call me. I am always there and they know that, it doesn’t matter” said Moore.

