Witness description ends auto break-in spree, leads to 4 arrests

Kershaw County investigators now have four people behind bars after an almost a year-long investigation into auto break-ins.

Marquez Armani Robinson, 18, of Columbia; Dashon Tucker, 21, of Camden; Ty'reek Lorenzo Bush-Robinson, 20, of Columbia; and Mikkel Demond Bush, 21, of Camden, were all charged with numerous counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen pistol and simple possession of marijuana.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said starting in mid-2015, his agency, along with Richland, Lancaster and Darlington counties and the town of Elgin and City of Camden, noticed an increase in vehicle break-ins. It was in February that investigators got a break in their cases when a witness in Camden was able to provide police with a vehicle description and a partial license plate number for the suspects after several vehicle break-ins.

On Feb. 26, two Kershaw County deputies found a Toyota Camry that matched the description given and inside were Robinson, Tucker and Bush-Robinson. Inside the car were a stolen 9mm Glock handgun and about an ounce of marijuana. Later on, police identified Bush as being involved in the break-ins, and he turned himself in to Camden Police on Feb. 29.

Investigators said the auto break-ins occurred at more than 20 locations in Kershaw County and the City of Camden. Matthews said more charges are expected from other counties, as well as from Kershaw County.

Bush's criminal record includes charges for simple possession of marijuana, open container, third-degree assault and battery, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV controlled drugs.

Bush-Robinson has previously been arrested for breaking into an auto, simple possession of a marijuana and shoplifting. Tucker had one prior arrest for open container, and Robinson had no prior criminal record.

