Moms of gun violence victims campaign for Clinton in Sumter

Hillary Clinton received campaign support in Sumter Monday afternoon from five mothers who lost their children to gun violence.

The group calls themselves The Mothers of a Movement for Change and includes the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Dontre Hamilton and Jordan Davis. They spoke at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sharing why they believe Clinton listened to their call for social justice.

"She contacted me immediately after my daughter's death. Of course, I am the mother of Sandra Bland,” Geneva Reed-Veal said. “She contacted us and said, 'What is it you want? What do you want?' And so, to have had that conversation with her, to share with her some of my concerns, I literally can tell you that, that was not fake, it was not rehearsed."

The group said they believe Clinton will do her part to help create a bond between communities and law enforcement.

“She wants to bridge that divide between law enforcement and the communities they serve because she knows that's a huge problem, specifically in their cases, that the law enforcement doesn't look like or support the communities that they're serving," Jordan Davis’ mother Lucy McBath said.

The women are speaking across the state as part of Clinton’s Breaking Down Barriers forum.

