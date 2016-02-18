Lots of filibustering, little action on state roads bill

At the State House on Thursday, there was more filibustering on a roads improvement bill, but little action.

Beaufort Sen. Tom Davis resumed his effort to stall one of the top legislative priorities for this session. That being the bill aimed at fixing South Carolina roadways.

Davis opposes a gas tax increase and got some help Thursday from some of his Senate colleagues.

"Accountability is about, ultimately, the bucks can stop with one person the voters can vote out of office," said Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston. "If that one person is doing things wrong, they can be booted out. And it's also about structuring it in such a fashion that you don't...vest too much power in any one person or any one branch."

Senators did not take a vote and will resume the debate Tuesday.

