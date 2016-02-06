Karamu Festival in Columbia celebrates Black History Month

A celebration of history was alive on the streets of Five Points Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of people took part in the annual Karamu Statewide Black History Parade and Festival. Children's groups and dance teams were among those to march down Harden Street in Columbia.

Several families brought their children to the event saying it was a great way to highlight legacy and culture.

"It means a lot cause ya know I have seen a lot of changes,” said Jackie Weeks of Columbia, “And we've {African Americans} had a lot of setbacks but it’s like we're not where we used to be, so we're getting better so."

"I've lived my life. I've seen a black president. I’ve seen black people in Congress and everything,” said Paul Williams of Columbia, “So why can't we treat each other alike?"

Columbia native and R&B singer Angie Stone was the grand marshal of the parade. It was followed by a celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Greene Street.

