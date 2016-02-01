Columbia Fireflies hosting job fair Saturday

Have you ever had an interest in being a part of professional baseball team but lacked the athletic ability?

The Columbia Fireflies will hold a job fair to fill more than 300 seasonal and part-time positions at a job fair on Saturday, February 13th.

The team's inaugural season at the new Spirit Communications Park, which opens April 14th, requires a complete hiring blitz to fill positions for everything from field maintenance crew to concessions to parking, video production, and even the mascot.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age, and some positions do require specific skills and previous experience.

The full home season consists of 70 games at Spirit Communications Park.

“We are excited to bring these jobs to the community, “ said team president John Katz. “We are looking for qualified individuals to join our part-time and seasonal staff. There will be a lot of opportunities at Spirit Communications Park and we encourage anyone who is interested in applying to come by the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on February 13th.”

To start the process now, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com to download an application, and then bring the completed application along with your resume to the Job Fair.

Where: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center (inside the Richland Meeting Room)

When: Saturday, February 13th, 9:00AM to 2:00PM

Anyone who is unable to attend the job fair should complete the application, scan that along with a copy of your resume, and email it to info@columbiafireflies.com.

The Columbia Fireflies are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the New York Mets, and will play games across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions, including against in-state rivals in Charleston and Greenville.

The Fireflies are also currently taking reservations for Season Ticket packages, including Full Season (70 games), Half Season (35 games), Quarter Season (17 games) and Mini Season packages (12 games). For more information on season tickets and to reserve your seats for the Inaugural Season of Columbia Fireflies baseball, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com, or call 803-726-HITS.

